Patrols stepped up in Stotfold after reports of 'drug dealing, loud music and rowdy behaviour'

Bedfordshire Police and Central Bedfordshire Council in Stotfold. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police were in Stotfold after concerns were raised about drugs and anti-social behaviour.

A police community safety officer visited the town on Tuesday, August 20, along with a Central Bedfordshire Council safer neighbourhood officer to conduct patrols.

The officers spoke with shopkeepers and members of the public.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "These patrols are in response to concerns raised about drug dealing and antisocial behaviour, including loud music and rowdy behaviour. We are aware of issues at Riverside Park and are regularly patrolling it along with other areas of interest in Stotfold."

If you have concerns, please contact police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Bedfordshore Police added: "If we are made aware of the locations where this is taking place, as a partnership we can target these areas in the hope to take action."