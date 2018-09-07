PCC meeting postponed in Sandy

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway, has postponed a public meeting due in Sandy on September 12, for operational reasons.

A statement from her office said: “The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is working closely with the council to rearrange the meeting as soon as possible and we will notify the public as soon as this is confirmed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” SandyConservatives

In a tweet yesterday Sand Conservatves commented: 2Update regarding the PCC public session in Sandy - this will now take place sometime in October, date & time tbc. However, the format has changed and will now be a public surgery with 10minute slots.”