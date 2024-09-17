PCSO will be holding engagement sessions in Biggleswade area - find out when

Meet your local PCSO. Images: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

People can speak to a PCSO for the Biggleswade area and share their concerns about crime.

During a series of events, a member of the force is inviting the public to come and say hello, report any problems, and find out more about how to protect themselves against crime.

PCSO 7021, a member of the community policing team, will visit the following areas:

Everton 10am - 10.30am and Tempsford 10.30am - 11am, Saturday September 21.

Potton Town Square 3pm - 4pm, Saturday September 28.

Tempsford 10am - 10.45am and Blunham 3pm - 3.45pm, Wednesday October 16.

Sandy Town Square 12pm - 1.30pm and Sutton 1.30pm - 2pm, Saturday October 19.

Beeston 12am - 12.30pm and Moggerhanger 12.30pm - 1.30pm, Sunday October 20.

Wreslingworth 4pm - 4.45pm, Cockayne Hatley 5pm - 5.20pm and Everton 5.30pm - 6pm, Saturday October 26.

Potton Town Square 4pm - 5pm, Sunday October 27.

You can sign up to Beds Connected to get notified when officers are coming to your area.