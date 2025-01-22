Person hit by train at Biggleswade station yesterday evening

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

A person was hit by a train at Biggleswade Station yesterday evening (January 21).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Station Road at 6.20pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British Transport Police spokesman, said: "The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Thameslink stated: "We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to."

You can call the Samaritans for free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.

Click here to find out more about the mental health charity, and the support it can provide.