Person hit by train at Biggleswade station yesterday evening
Police were called to Station Road at 6.20pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A British Transport Police spokesman, said: "The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Thameslink stated: "We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to."
You can call the Samaritans for free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.
