Benjamin Nicol. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to talk to after a burglary at a supermarket in Clifton.

Officers want to speak to Benjamin Nicol, 38, from Dunstable, in connection to a burglary and a ram raid at a supermarket in Shefford Road, Clifton on April 20 2023.

Detective Constable Emilia Tolomeo said: “I would urge anyone with any information about Nicol’s whereabouts to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do this by calling the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with information about Nicol’s location can contact police online or call 101- quoting reference 40/20767/23.