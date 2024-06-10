Picture shows destruction after Biggleswade Nationwide ramraided during early hours of Sunday

The scene of the ramraid. Image: National World.

A ramraid destroyed a Biggleswade shop front and left the High Street closed off yesterday (June 9).

There was a gaping hole and debris at Nationwide bank after an excavator crashed into the building during the early hours of Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene at 5.15am after the businesses' alarm started blaring.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "Upon arrival, police found that an excavator had ram-raided the building, causing structural damage to the immediate vicinity. No members of the public were harmed."

DI Jon Wheeler said: “We’re appealing to members of the public for any information they might have that could help our investigation into this burglary.

“This incident is one that has not only caused disruption to members of the public, but as a result, many people may also have had their personal and professional daily routines affected. We are grateful that no one was hurt as a result of this incident.”

Anyone with information can report it to the police online or by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 63 of June 9.