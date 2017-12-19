Police appeal after man attacked in Shefford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Shefford on Saturday (16 December).

The man was assaulted in the Bridge Hotel on the High Street at 1.25am, sustaining minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who was inside the establishment at the time of the incident.

PC Lianne Moore, investigating, said: “If you were in the Bridge Hotel on Saturday in the early hours of the morning, we would be particularly keen to speak to you as you may have information that could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Moore on 101 quoting reference number JD/54798/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.