Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Shillington

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a crash near Shillington.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday) on Hitchin Road, Pegsdon.

The crash involved a Honda motorbike and a grey Vauxhall Corsa car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he is currently being treated.

Police are appealing for information.Police are appealing for information.
Police are appealing for information.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or vehicles or may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported online, quoting incident 422 of 18 July.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice