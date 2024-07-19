Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Shillington
A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a crash near Shillington.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 5.40pm yesterday (Thursday) on Hitchin Road, Pegsdon.
The crash involved a Honda motorbike and a grey Vauxhall Corsa car.
The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he is currently being treated.
Officers are asking anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or vehicles or may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101.
Information can also be reported online, quoting incident 422 of 18 July.