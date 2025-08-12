Police appeal as children spotted scaling buildings in Biggleswade town centre

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 12th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Police have released this image of youngsters running across roofs in Biggleswadeplaceholder image
Police have released an image of children spotted running across the roofs of buildings in Biggleswade market square.

The image has been taken from a video – and police say the two youngsters pictured are part of a group that has been causing problems in the town centre with their anti-social behaviour.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: “On this occasion they are being completely irresponsible and have no sense of danger when climbing to the top of the roof at Corals Betting Shop & Rosso Lounge.

"We appreciate this isn't the clearest photo but if you recognise the clothing as being your child, or the child themselves being yours, please contact us ASAP as we would like to discuss this further.”

They also thanked anyone who has already come forward with footage and images of the ongoing issues – which has helped identify more of the youngsters involved so police can visit their homes.

If you have any further information, photos or videos, you can report online or contact police on 101.

