Police appeal for help to find missing woman from Shefford
Police want to check ‘she is ok’
By Jo Robinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:40 pm
An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Shefford.
'Joyce is 5ft 2, slim and with her hair in a bob haircut. She is believed to have been wearing a black and white checked jacket.
Bedfordshire Police posted took to social media to share the appeal, saying “we want to check she is ok”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting ref 134 of today [September 26]