Police appeal for help to find missing woman from Shefford

Police want to check ‘she is ok’

By Jo Robinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:40 pm

An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Shefford.

'Joyce is 5ft 2, slim and with her hair in a bob haircut. She is believed to have been wearing a black and white checked jacket.

Bedfordshire Police posted took to social media to share the appeal, saying “we want to check she is ok”.

Joyce. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting ref 134 of today [September 26]