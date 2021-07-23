Police appeal for help to trace prisoner who could be in the Biggleswade area
John Sebborn absconded from prison in Suffolk
Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk.
John Sebborn, 37, was released on temporary licence to the Biggleswade area for a period of home leave from Tuesday 20 to Friday 23 July.
However, he failed to meet the conditions of his leave and police are now trying to trace him.
He is serving a sentence of nine years and nine months for burglary offences.
He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 ins in height, of stocky build with blue eyes and brown hair.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him should not approach him but contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 301 of Wednesday 21 July.