Police appeal for help to trace prisoner who could be in the Biggleswade area

John Sebborn

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk.

John Sebborn, 37, was released on temporary licence to the Biggleswade area for a period of home leave from Tuesday 20 to Friday 23 July.

However, he failed to meet the conditions of his leave and police are now trying to trace him.

He is serving a sentence of nine years and nine months for burglary offences.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 ins in height, of stocky build with blue eyes and brown hair.