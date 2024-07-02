Police ask people to help them crack down on crime at reporting hub at Shefford supermarket
Shefford residents can help crack down on crime thanks to a reporting hub in Morrisons, High Street.
Officers are asking townsfolk to be their eyes and ears on the ground, and report tip offs, intelligence, and incidents via the interactive screen.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team, stated: "Did you know, there is a reporting hub located in the Morrisons store, Shefford?
"This is situated outside the community meeting room and is a great tool for reporting crime. It also allows you to report anonymously should you prefer."
Residents must still call 999 in an emergency.
A PCSO will next be visiting Shefford on July 7 at 3pm.