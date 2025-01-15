Police called to burglary in Sandy - which turned out to be cannabis factory

The cannabis factory in Sandy. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have seized 50 plants after discovering a cannabis factory in Sandy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a burglary in at a property on Thursday (January 9) – but discovered it was actually a drugs factory on a residential estate.

There was "substantial damage" to the building, as well as "safety concerns for the surrounding homes".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police said: "When a factory is discovered, UK Power Networks is required to make sure the electric is turned off and made safe due to poor wiring by criminals attempting to bypass the meter.

The cannabis factory in Sandy. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"Once this has happened, Scenes of Crime Officers attend and carry out any forensic recovery at the scene before the factory can be dismantled."

Biggleswade Community Policing Team cleared the property before it was left secure.

If you have any concerns that a property is being used as a cannabis factory, please report it to the police online or by calling 101.

Visit the Bedfordshire Police website for key signs to spot.