Police catch 24 drivers speeding in Langford and Biggleswade areas

The speed gun tests in Biggleswade and Langford. Images: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Police caught 22 drivers speeding in Langford and two in Biggleswade during their latest round of patrols.

Officers were in Biggleswade on March 4 and Langford on March 5 to check whether drivers were sticking to the limits.

Here are the results:

Biggleswade – Baden Powel Way: 165 vehicles were travelling in from Potton at the 40mph or under limit. One driver at 44mph and one at 45mph – these drivers are due to be formally advised.

Langford – Langford Road: 127 vehicles were travelling in from Henlow at the 30mph or under limit. Five at 31mph, seven at 32mph, three at 33mph, five at 34mph, one at 35mph and one at 36mph – these are also due to be advised.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "Thank you to those travelling at the correct speed."