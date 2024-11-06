Police catch speeding motorists in Biggleswade and Upper Caldecote - and warning handed out

Officers conducting speed checks. Images: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Police caught speeding motorists in Biggleswade and Upper Caldecote.

Community officers are conducting "random checks" in the area this winter – and could be coming to your town or village soon.

On Monday (November 4) they were based in Baden Powell Way, Biggleswade, and Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team, said: "Most drivers adhered to the speed limits, with three vehicles just over these limits - and one other will be receiving a warning/advisory letter.

"Please be mindful of your speed as the limits are in place to save lives."