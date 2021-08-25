Police close Biggleswade property after reports of drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour

Police have closed a Biggleswade property after reports of of drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour at the address.

The joint operation by Bedfordshire Police, Central Bedfordshire Council and Grand Union Housing Group follows a recent warrant at the address in Laburnham Road, Biggleswade, in which two people were arrested.

Police secured a closure order on the property

Inspector Louise Bates, from the local community policing team, said: “This is a great result at court for us, which was only made possible by the tenacity of Central Bedfordshire Council’s anti-social behaviour team and Grand Union Housing Group.

“Their work in gaining the trust and confidence of other local residents and encouraging them to speak up and feel confident in providing us with information has directly ensured we could take this action.

“We hope this sends a clear message. Should you choose to engage in behaviour that is criminal in nature and has a detrimental impact on the quality of life of other residents, you run the real risk of police enforcement, alongside housing and council agencies, and you may end up losing the rights to your home.

“Bedfordshire Police work tirelessly with Central Bedfordshire Council and Grand Union to protect the residents of our local community – and will continue to do so.”

Naomi Sweeting, director of customer experience at Grand Union Housing Group, said: “This is another great example of what we’ve been able to achieve by working together with partner organisations, and more importantly with local residents.

“Ensuring people have a safe place to live is key to us, so we’re delighted that this hard work has resulted in a positive outcome for the community.”

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Nuisance neighbours can have a detrimental effect on their community’s quality of life and wellbeing and this is unacceptable.

“This is a positive outcome, which has been secured by our officers working in partnership with the police and housing association to tackle serious crimes and the anti-social behaviour.