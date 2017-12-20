Police close down two properties in Shefford

Two properties in Shefford have been served with closure notices following warrants which were executed simultaneously in Shefford on Monday (18 December).

Following the warrants, officers issued a 24 hour closure notice which was then extended to three months during a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (20 December).

Officers from the Bedfordshire Police community team executed the warrants after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour at the properties in High Street and in Gresham Way.

PC Sally Bonham from the north rural community team said: “My team and I want to reassure Shefford residents that we treat all reports of antisocial behaviour seriously. We are satisfied with the court decision to issue a closure notice and stop the anti-social behaviour in the area.

“We would like to encourage people to continue to come forward to report issues, or things they are concerned about, in their neighbourhoods. We take all reports seriously and appreciate all information which helps us build a better picture of issues in the county.”

If you witness any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood please call Bedfordshire Police on 101. In case of emergency or if the crime is still in progress always call 999.