Police conduct speed checks in Biggleswade area - and catch driver over 30mph limit

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:47 BST
An officer ready to check vehicles' speeds. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
The force were out in Broom to conduct speed checks – with one driver caught travelling over a 30mph limit.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team were on patrol in Southill Road on January 25 – and 44 vehicles were monitored.

One advisory letter has been sent to a driver who was travelling slightly over the 30mph limit.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "There will be more locations to be monitored in the coming weeks – so if we haven't yet been to your village/town, we may well be soon."

