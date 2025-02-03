Police conduct speed checks in Biggleswade area - and catch driver over 30mph limit
The force were out in Broom to conduct speed checks – with one driver caught travelling over a 30mph limit.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team were on patrol in Southill Road on January 25 – and 44 vehicles were monitored.
One advisory letter has been sent to a driver who was travelling slightly over the 30mph limit.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "There will be more locations to be monitored in the coming weeks – so if we haven't yet been to your village/town, we may well be soon."