Police confiscate six inch hunting knife from teenager in Biggleswade area

The hunting style knife. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

A large blade has been confiscated from a teenager in the Biggleswade area – after they ordered it to their house and took it to school.

Police seized the hunting-style knife from a 16-year-old pupil. It had a six inch blade and a serrated back.

The weapon had been ordered from "an easily accessible app" and delivered directly to their door.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We have a responsibility towards tackling knife crime, together. Please engage with your children, show an interest and ensure they are not ordering similar items as they are not welcome in our society and especially our schools."

Knife amnesty bins are located at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Biggleswade, and at Morrisons, Shefford.