Police data reveals Bedfordshire one of the worst car crime hot spots
Who fancies moving to Wales then?
Bedfordshire has been revealed as the FOURTH worst area when it comes to car crime - beating the likes of Essex and Northamptonshire.
The list - compiled by Uswitch - shows the areas where drivers are safest from criminals too.
With a rate of 75.2 vehicle crimes per 10,000 people, Bedfordshire was only beaten by Greater Manchester, West Midlands and London which had a whopping rate of 113 vehicle crimes per 10,000 people.
The study used government data from the last five years - and the area with the lowest car crime was the Welsh regions of Dyfed and Powys with a rate of 12.1 car crimes per 10,000 people, followed by Cumbria then North Wales.