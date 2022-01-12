Police data reveals Bedfordshire one of the worst car crime hot spots

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:32 pm

Bedfordshire has been revealed as the FOURTH worst area when it comes to car crime - beating the likes of Essex and Northamptonshire.

The list - compiled by Uswitch - shows the areas where drivers are safest from criminals too.

With a rate of 75.2 vehicle crimes per 10,000 people, Bedfordshire was only beaten by Greater Manchester, West Midlands and London which had a whopping rate of 113 vehicle crimes per 10,000 people.

The study used government data from the last five years - and the area with the lowest car crime was the Welsh regions of Dyfed and Powys with a rate of 12.1 car crimes per 10,000 people, followed by Cumbria then North Wales.