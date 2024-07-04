Police investigate alleged 'gross negligence manslaughter' after Bedford dad dies in Sandy warehouse

Reigan Jose. Image supplied by Sterin Stanislaus.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a father from Bedford died at a warehouse in Sandy.

Reigan Jose, aged 36, died on Saturday (June 29) after being seriously injured at an industrial unit in Sandy.

Those arrested have been bailed pending further investigation.

Reigan had lived in India until four months ago when he moved to join his wife and four-year-old daughter in Bedford.

His young family had moved to England in November for "a better life". His wife had found a job as a nurse, while their daughter is due to start school in September.

Reigan had worked as an electronics and telecommunications engineer in India, and had decided to take up warehouse work until he found a similar role.

Paying tribute, his brother-in-law Sterin Stanislaus, aged 27, said: "He was a kind person. I don't usually give praise, but he was a really kind person. He used to help people. He would never think about himself; he would always do many things for others. Our family is devastated.”

As well as his wife, daughter, and sister and brother-in-law, Reigan also leaves behind family in India.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "Police were called around 12.10pm on Saturday (June 29) to an industrial unit in Gosforth Close, Sandy, following an incident in which a man in his 30s was seriously injured.

"Emergency services attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three people were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and have since been bailed pending further investigation.

"A post-mortem is due to take place later this week and police enquiries are ongoing."