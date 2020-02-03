Police investigate fatal collision near Lower Stondon

Officers are investigating after a man died following a collision on Shillington Road, near Lower Stondon, on Saturday, February 1.

At around 8.10pm, a collision occurred between a blue Mercedes C320, travelling east towards Lower Stondon, and a cyclist travelling in the same direction.

Police

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Emergency services attended and road closures were in place while officers dealt with the incident.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation.

Sergeant James Thorne, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time, and we are working to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We would like to speak with witnesses who saw either the cyclist, or the blue Mercedes convertible, prior to the incident.

"We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage and was in the area.

“Please contact us, you may be able to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information can visit the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, or call 101, quoting Operation Marcasite.