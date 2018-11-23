Police investigation into Sandy care home resident’s injury

A residential home for people with learning disabilities and autism is under police investigation after an incident in August.

The investigation was launched after a resident of Sheridan House on Bedford Road in Sandy, suffered an “unexplained injury”.

The home, which supports individuals with learning disabilities and autism, is part of the Accomplish group.

It can take up to nine residents.

A spokesperson for Sheridan House said: “The safety and wellbeing of the people we support is our utmost priority.

“We can confirm a concerned member of staff notified us that a person we support had sustained an unexplained injury.

“In line with best practice, and as a precautionary measure, we immediately notified the Local Authority safeguarding team, informed the police, and suspended the three members of staff who were on shift at the time the injury occurred.

“We are now working with the police to support their investigation and to determine the cause.

“A commitment to quality is at the core of everything we do.

“We continue to engage with the person we support and their family to make sure they are fully supported, and we apologise to them for any distress caused by this experience. Whilst the police investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further other than to confirm that we will take all appropriate action at such a time that the cause of the injury is determined.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are investigating allegations of an assault at a residential home in Sandy in August.

“Three people have been voluntarily interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire council said: “The council are aware there were concerns raised in August 2018 and continue to work with Sheridan House to support and ensuring the quality of care has not been compromised. Any alleged safeguarding enquiries would be followed up in line with the normal process.”

Sheridan House received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission at its last inspection in 2017.

The report said: “People were supported by caring, friendly and respectful staff. They were supported to make choices about how they lived their lives. There was a relaxed atmosphere throughout the home, and people appeared happy and content. People had enough to eat and drink to maintain their health and wellbeing. They were supported to access other health services when required.”