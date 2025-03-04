Police issue warnings after speed gun enforcement in Arlesey

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:23 BST
Speed gun enforcement in Arlesey. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.Speed gun enforcement in Arlesey. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Speed gun enforcement in Arlesey. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Three warning letters were issued after police conducted speed tests in Arlesey.

Officers were on patrol in the town recently following concerns about vehicles speeding through the village.

Several drivers were spoken to at the scene and three warnings were handed out.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team would like to hear your thoughts about where they should take their speed guns next. Click here to leave a comment on Facebook and tell them your thoughts.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice