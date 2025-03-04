Police issue warnings after speed gun enforcement in Arlesey
Three warning letters were issued after police conducted speed tests in Arlesey.
Officers were on patrol in the town recently following concerns about vehicles speeding through the village.
Several drivers were spoken to at the scene and three warnings were handed out.
