Police launch new ‘county lines’ film to help save Bedfordshire’s ‘Lost Boys’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A new campaign has been launched by Bedfordshire Police in a bid to help save a generation of ‘Lost Boys’.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lost Boys campaign will feature a bespoke virtual reality film being shown to secondary school children across the county.

The film tells the fictional story of Rhys, a 14-year-old boy from Bedfordshire who is gradually groomed into becoming a runner for a county drugs line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What starts as a small favour for a friend, ends with Rhys facing a significant amount of time behind bars after a violent encounter with a fellow drugs gang member.

Beds Police is launching Lost Boys in the hope of a generation of young people from becoming county lines victims.

It is believed to be the first virtual reality film of its kind to be created by a police force for schools.

As part of the campaign, which is supported by the Violence & Exploitation Prevention Partnership (previously the VERU), Police will also be working to raise awareness among parents of the signs of exploitation and grooming to look out for and encouraging community members to speak out about drug crime in their local area.

Superintendent Alex House from Bedfordshire Police, said: “County drugs lines underpin much of the violence and anti-social behaviour happening across the county and has a real impact on victims in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we want to tackle them at their root cause, by raising awareness among children of the grooming process drugs gangs typically follow in a bid to prevent them from starting their own journey into a life of crime.

“We know these gangs are targeting young boys in towns and villages across our county and we hope that our Lost Boys campaign and innovative new film will shine a light on these issues and give people the confidence to speak up.

“That’s why we’re urging both the public and parents alike to spot the signs and to report what you know, to help prevent others from falling victim to a life of crime.

“All information, no matter how small, helps us build an intelligence picture which allows us then go on and break the lines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Gavin, Head of the Violence & Exploitation Prevention Partnership, said: “We’re pleased to support Bedfordshire Police in this vital campaign raising awareness of the links between exploitation, knife crime and county lines.

“We’re pleased to have been able to contribute towards the funding of the VR headsets which will be used to deliver this ground-breaking film and hope it has a real impact on young people in Bedfordshire, preventing them from going down the path we see Rhys take in the film.

“Such gangs in particular target young boys which is why the focus is on boys in this campaign. However, we know child exploitation can affect anyone which is why we’re also urging all parents to be alert to the signs and reach out to one of the many organisations across Bedfordshire who can offer advice and support.”

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire said: “I strongly support the Lost Boys campaign highlights the links between exploitation, county drugs lines and knife crime, encouraging people to spot the signs and break the lines. We should all get behind this Bedfordshire Police and VEPP campaign. The accompanying video provides a powerful reminder of why this campaign is so important.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several signs to look out for that may indicate someone is involved in county lines:

> Repeatedly going missing from school or home and being found in other areas

> Having money, new clothes or electronic devices and they can't explain how they paid for them

> Getting high numbers of texts or phone calls, being secretive about who they're speaking to

> Decline in school or work performance

> Significant changes in emotional or physical wellbeing.

The film was produced by RIVR and local theatre company Next Generation Youth Theatre.