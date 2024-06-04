Police order lads to apologise after antisocial behaviour in Arlesey
The boys were caught by a Biggleswade PCSO on Saturday (June 1) and also told to fix the damage they had caused.
The officer had been visiting Campton and Arlesey and speaking with residents about crime concerns.
Bedfordshire Police said: "Three male youths were stopped after committing ASB in the town of Arlesey. It is believed they are also linked to recent ASB in Stotfold and Fairfield. Details of the youths in question were obtained, and they were instructed to fix their wrongdoings at the scene.
"The boys have been warned of further police action should any further involvement in incidents occur."