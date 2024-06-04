Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police ordered three lads to apologise to residents after anti social behaviour in Arlesey.

The boys were caught by a Biggleswade PCSO on Saturday (June 1) and also told to fix the damage they had caused.

The officer had been visiting Campton and Arlesey and speaking with residents about crime concerns.

Bedfordshire Police said: "Three male youths were stopped after committing ASB in the town of Arlesey. It is believed they are also linked to recent ASB in Stotfold and Fairfield. Details of the youths in question were obtained, and they were instructed to fix their wrongdoings at the scene.