Police release CCTV image following serious sexual assault in Sandy

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak following a serious sexual assault on Saturday (March 19).

The incident took place in an area known locally as The Mill, at the end of Mill Lane, Sandy, between 7.50pm and 9.05pm.

Police believe the man pictured may have vital information that could assist them with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Lorraine Coombes said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise this person or anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“We would also like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are providing an increased police presence whilst we continue with our enquiries.”

If you recognise this person, call police on 101 and quoting reference Operation Scan or report it online