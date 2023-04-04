News you can trust since 1891
Police release image of missing Shillington woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday

A woman has been missing from her home in Shillington since Saturday.

By Jo Robinson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing from her home in Shillington since Saturday.

Luluhas not been seen since April 1, and is believed to have links to the Stevenage and Cambridgeshire area.

She is described as 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a high neck black top underneath, black jeans with a white stripe down either side, black vans shoes and a black adidas backpack.

Lulu. Image: Bedfordshire Police.Lulu. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Bedfordshire Police said: "She has access to a dark grey BMX pushbike with an orange highlight inside the tyres. If you have any information please contact police by calling 101 or online quoting 355 of 1 April."