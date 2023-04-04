Police are appealing for help to find a woman who has been missing from her home in Shillington since Saturday.

Luluhas not been seen since April 1, and is believed to have links to the Stevenage and Cambridgeshire area.

She is described as 5ft 5ins, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a high neck black top underneath, black jeans with a white stripe down either side, black vans shoes and a black adidas backpack.

Lulu. Image: Bedfordshire Police.