Police release image of missing teen from Stotfold who has links to London

Missing Harrison. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police are searching for a missing teenager from Stotfold.

Harrison, 16, was last seen on Saturday (January 11) at his home.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, and slim with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Zavetti coat, black trousers, and black shoes.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Harrison may have links to the Ealing and Norwood areas of London.

"Anyone who has seen Harrison or has information should report online here or call 101 quoting reference MPC/85/25."