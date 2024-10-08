Police seize scooter and issue warnings to nuisance riders in Shefford

The seized e-scooter. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Police have seized an e-scooter and handed out warnings after nuisance riders caused chaos in Shefford.

Bedfordshire Police’s local community team spotted the anti-social behaviour on CCTV and handed out three warnings.

If caught a second time, the scooters will be seized.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "Another youth has had their e-scooter seized after obtaining CCTV clearly showing them riding inside public locations.

"We will continue to educate users and seize conveyances that are clearly used in an antisocial manner."

For more information on e-scooters, please visit the Bedfordshire Police website.