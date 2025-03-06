Police tell business to clean up its act after catching it using skip registered as off the road in Stotfold

By Jo Robinson
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:11 BST
The SORN skip. Image: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.The SORN skip. Image: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
The SORN skip. Image: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.
A business has been told to clean up its act after being caught by police using a skip registered as off the road.

The skip was spotted by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit in Stotfold on Wednesday, March 5.

The business had also failed to display its operator's licence.

The BCH Road Policing Unit posted on social media: "Despite the excuses at scene, we knew they were a load of rubbish.

"Hopefully @TrafficCommsGB [Traffic Commissioners for Great Britian] will help this business clean up their act."

