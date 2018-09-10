Police warning after spate of ride by robberies in Biggleswade

Police are issuing advice after receiving reports of a number of robberies in Biggleswade in the past few days.

On Thursday (6 September) between 4pm and 4.30pm, a 72-year-old woman was cycling along Chapel Fields when her handbag, containing bank cards, cash and her mobile phone, was snatched by a man on a bike. After taking her bag, he cycled towards Sun Street.

He is described as 5’ 6”, tall and of slim build and is described as wearing a navy hoody and dark trousers. He was riding a mountain bike and his face was covered with his hood. The reference number for this incident is 40/23025/18.

On Friday (7 September) at around 9.20pm, an elderly couple were the victims of an attempted robbery. The 82-year-old woman and her 84-year-old husband were on Station Road when a man cycled towards them, shouting at them. He tried to snatch the woman’s handbag, but she refused to let go. Her husband grappled with the man, but he broke free and cycled away

He is described as being in his late teens and was wearing a black coat, a black hoody with the hood up and black trousers, riding a mountain bike. The reference number for this incident is 40/23282/18

On Sunday (9 September) just after midnight, a 47-year-old woman was in Dells Lane, when three people on bikes approached her and pushed her to the ground, before one took money from her purse.

The three men are described as white, between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10”, in their late teens and wearing all black and all riding bikes. The reference number for this incident is 40/23467/18.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “We have received reports of three similar incidents that have happened within a few days, and officers are working hard to establish links between them to find out who is responsible. I’d encourage anyone with any information about who is responsible to come forward. This behaviour is not acceptable and the public’s help could be vital in bringing these people to justice.

“If you have noticed anything over the past few days, or you see any behaviour that looks suspicious, please do report it as it could prove vital to our investigation.

“In the meantime, I’d urge people to be aware of these incidents and stay vigilant. Our advice is to avoid walking alone late at night, and to ensure you’re walking in brightly lit areas. We’d also urge people to keep valuables hidden. We are taking this incredibly seriously, and as a result we’ll be putting extra patrols in place in the town to reassure residents.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number relating to the incident. You can also report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.