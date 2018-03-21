Potton man jailed for dangerous driving

A man has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years and two months in Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

Lee Hallett, 37, of Everton Road in Potton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

Hallett was stopped by police in Biggleswade on 25 November last year for failing to stop and driving dangerously. Upon searching the vehicle the officers found cannabis in Hallett’s car.

PC Tanveer Hussain, who was investigating the offences, said: “We are satisfied with the sentence and we hope that Lee Hallett will take this time to reflect on his actions. We will not tolerate those who put our communities at risk of harm by driving dangerously.”