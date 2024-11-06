Prolific Biggleswade shoplifter back behind bars after being re-arrested at the prison gates

Neil Stimson. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A prolific shoplifter is facing more time behind bars after he was rearrested as he was let out of prison.

Neil Stimson, 48, and of Maunder Avenue, Biggleswade, was already in Bedford Prison when officers identified him as being behind a string of shop-lifting offences in the town during September.

He was due to be released after a month in prison – but as he was leaving officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Biggleswade community team were waiting for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stimson was charged with nine offences of stealing from shops and one of burglary. He was jailed for four-and-a-half months for the shop-lifting offences and is awaiting sentence for the burglary.

But his crimes triggered the second half of his previous eight-year sentence – meaning he’s now facing almost four-and-a-half years in prison.

Sergeant Sam Evans said: “This was really good work by the team here, firstly to identify Stimson but then to secure the convictions in in conjunction with our specialist burglary team.

“Stimson was expecting to walk free from Bedford Prison so it came as an unwanted surprise for him to find us at the prison gates.

“These convictions mean a regular offender will be off our streets for many years.”