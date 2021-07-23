Prolific burglar whose crime spree hit Biggleswade and Langford has been jailed

A burglar has been jailed for a crime spree after he pleaded guilty to a series of offences in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire between 27 August 2019 and 6 February 2020.

Jamie Peck, 43, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to over four years in prison at Luton Crown Court.

Over this time, Peck targeted numerous properties in Biggleswade, Langford and Letchworth Garden City.

Jamie Peck

He was identified and linked to the burglaries after being captured on various CCTV.

Peck was arrested on February 6, 2020, following a police chase involving a National Police Air Support helicopter, when he drove off at speed from a police patrol.

He was sentenced to 56 months imprisonment for burglary, theft, fraud and driving offences, and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

He was also disqualified from driving for 34 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, from the force’s dedicated burglary team Operation Maze, said: “Peck's crime spree resulted in a lengthy custodial sentence which shows that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated by Bedfordshire Police and the courts.

“He has targeted multiple properties across two counties causing financial loss and upset to his victims.

"His attempt to escape from pursuing officers could have put lives at risk, however with the assistance of air support, he was promptly arrested.