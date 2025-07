The stolen items

£40,000 of good stolen from a Biggleswade shop have been found piled in the back of a van.

The haul of garden furniture, barbecues and outdoor heaters were pinched on Monday, July 21.

Just a day later, officers for Biggleswade Community Policing Team had tracked down a van and trailer piled high with the stolen items.

They were all recovered and forensics have been carried out to identify a suspect.