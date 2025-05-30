More than 3,500 knives, including 458 in Biggleswade, have been taken off the streets in Bedfordshire’s most successful weapon surrender since the launch of its anti-knife crime campaign, Just Drop It.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers recovered 3,577 knives and 23 other weapons from the county’s 11 weapons bins ahead of Sceptre, a nationally coordinated initiative to tackle knife crime, held last week ( May 19-25).

This brings the total number of weapons surrendered over a six-month period to the highest level since the launch of Just Drop It in 2023, and the highest figure recorded by the force in more than five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This milestone reflects the wider work taking place to address knife crime, with a range of activities delivered during Sceptre week.

Officers emptying knife bins

One of the week’s highlights was a special event hosted by the force in collaboration with Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU).

‘Not My Child: A parent’s guide to exploitation, knife crime & county lines’, which was held at Luton Sixth Form College on Wednesday 21 May, aimed to provide vital support and guidance to parents and carers concerned about the dangers that young people may face.

More than 100 parents and partners came together to hear real-life stories from people who have experienced exploitation, as well as expert advice on spotting the signs and keeping young people safe from criminal influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also carried out operational and community-focused activities across the county, including weapons sweeps, enforcements, school workshops and engagement events – all aimed at preventing violence and supporting the public.

Superintendent Alex House said: “The latest knife surrender figures demonstrate the growing impact of police and partner efforts to address knife crime, and are a clear sign that communities are listening, engaging and playing an active role in this.

“Getting knives off the streets is important, but it is just one part of the picture. Sceptre helps to showcase the year-round work taking place to tackle violence and make our streets safer.

“Prevention is key, and by engaging young people early, challenging harmful myths and equipping them with the tools and support they need, we can help them choose safer paths and stop violence before it starts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the work the force is doing to combat knife crime visit their website

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.