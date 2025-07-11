Revealed: Bedfordshire's 10 worst roads for mobile phone driving offences

Of them, 111 were in the Bedford area at the time, while 104 were travelling through or past Luton.

Meanwhile, over the same period, tickets were issued to 27 people in Leighton Buzzard, 19 in Dunstable, 13 in Biggleswade and 5 in Sandy.

And 19 had no listed location.

Where injuries were reported, Bedfordshire Police said there were 20 slight injuries and eight serious injuries. There were also two fatal incidents.

But because the figures only account only for cases where the force issued a ticket, the true number of offences is likely to be much higher.

The information provided by Bedfordshire Police also shows the 10 stretches of road where the most tickets were issued.

Pictures show the general area and not the exact location of the offences.