Sandy crook caught after he left fingerprints at the scene of the crime

A Sandy man has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a burglary in Biggleswade.

Anthony Baker, 33, of East Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday (29 October).

In the afternoon of 12 July, the victim returned to her home and found the rear door had been broken into. Electrical equipment and jewellery were taken.

Following an investigation Baker was forensically linked to the scene of crime as his fingerprints were found on the back door.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “We are satisfied with the result as we take reports of burglary seriously.

“Hopefully this sentencing will bring a sense of justice for the victim as this kind of crime can have an immense psychological impact. Nobody has the right to enter someone’s home uninvited, and I hope that during his time in prison Baker will be able to reflect on his actions and appreciate the impact he had on the victim.”

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.