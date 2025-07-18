Sandy drug dealer jailed after accidentally texting police about his crimes

A drug dealer who accidentally texted a police officer about his crimes – while he was already on bail – has been jailed.

Jack Johannesen, 23 and of Stirling Close in Sandy was part of an organised crime gang supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis across Biggleswade and Sandy.

He was arrested in October last year after police raided his house – and found multiple phones, including one in the kitchen bin he’d tried to smash up.

Messages downoaded from the devices showed more than 400 numbers were contacted about drugs available and the costs.

He was bailed a few hours later.

But eight days later Johannesen used a new phone to send a message about his new deal line – and managed to send the message to police officer’s work phone.

The officer had even been at his arrest.

Police were back at his home in November where he was arrested again or being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

A small amount of cannabis, high value designer items and nearly £2,000 in cash were seized.

Once again Johannesen had tried to hide a phone – this time behind a wardrobe – but he was rumbled when it started ringing during the search.

On Friday, July 18, the hapless criminal was sentenced to two years and 10 months at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team, said: “We know that residents in Biggleswade and Sandy have felt the knock-on effects of drug-dealing within its communities.

“Our community officers have been working alongside local residents to identify drug-dealing hotspots and target those fuelling the issue for their own illicit gain.

“It is vital that we continue to work together and make our communities an inhospitable place for drug-dealers such as Johannesen.

“Johannesen is now rightfully behind bars, and we urge anyone with information about other drug-related crimes to come forward so we can continue to secure convictions against others who seek to cause harm."

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report it to police online via the Bedfordshire Police website.

Alternatively, you can report information to Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.