Sandy man caught filming women and girls undressing is jailed and must sell his home

A man who filmed women and girls undressing through the windows of houses has been ordered to sell his property, and will be jailed for two years.

John Holloman, 72, of Sandy, was also convicted of possessing indecent images of children and was sentenced on Friday (5 April) at Luton Crown Court.

While living in Slough, Holloman had secretly filmed unsuspecting residents without their consent, and used tape to cover up the recording light on his video camera in order to avoid being spotted.

Holloman, a registered sex offender, was being visited by the police offender management team as part of a spot check when officers discovered the footage on his devices, along with indecent images of children and extreme pornography.

DC Paula Harrison said: “The Offender Management Unit at Bedfordshire Police is very proactive and we carry out unannounced home visits.

“On this occasion we identified that Holloman, a sex offender under management within the community, had been re-offending, with numerous images on his electronic devices, including those he had admitted filming of women and teenage girls living nearby.

“I am pleased that Holloman has now been put behind bars, and the location of his offending taken away from him with the court order to move away within six months of his release. This is an extremely rare court order.

“Within the Offender Management Unit, we will continue to work to reduce re-offending, but will always tackle criminality where it exists.”

Holloman had been remanded into custody since his arrest in January. He was sentenced to a total of 24 months imprisonment and was added to the sex offenders’ register for a further 10 years. In addition, the court made an order that he sell his home and move away within a six-month period of his release.