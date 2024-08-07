Sandy property shut down by courts after ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug dealing
A property in Sandy has been closed by the court after ongoing drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the address.
Officers from the Biggleswade Community team went to Luton Magistrates Court at the start of the month to get the full closure order for the property on Queen’s Road.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Arrests for possession with intent to supply have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.”
The team added: “The closure has been well received by local residents who can now enjoy their own homes again.”