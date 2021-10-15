Sandy woman arrested after suspected Class A drugs found in car
The driver of the car also tested positive for drugs
A woman from Sandy was arrested after police stopped a suspicious car - and found suspected Class A drugs.
On Monday (October 11) officers from the dedicated guns and gangs Boson and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit were carrying out proactive patrols in Bedford.
A car was stopped in Queen's Park after information was received that it was involved in drug dealing.
A tweet from @NorthBedsPolice said: "Great result from our OP BOSON colleagues this afternoon in Queens Park! Proactive deployment of stop search led to the discovery of approx 20 bags of cannabis"
While Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "This vehicle was stopped in Bedford after information was received it was involved in drug dealing. After an amount of suspected Class A was located both occupants under arrest and vehicle seized."
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "The patrolling officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Queens Park area of Bedford and carried out a search. As a result, an amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs was found.
"The passenger, a woman in her 30s from Sandy, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and later charged with the offences.
"The driver of the vehicle also tested positive for drugs and was reported for driving under influence of drugs."