Sandy woman arrested after suspected Class A drugs found in car

A woman from Sandy was arrested after police stopped a suspicious car - and found suspected Class A drugs.

On Monday (October 11) officers from the dedicated guns and gangs Boson and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit were carrying out proactive patrols in Bedford.

A car was stopped in Queen's Park after information was received that it was involved in drug dealing.

The seized car. PIC: BCH Road Policing Unit

A tweet from @NorthBedsPolice said: "Great result from our OP BOSON colleagues this afternoon in Queens Park! Proactive deployment of stop search led to the discovery of approx 20 bags of cannabis"

While Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "This vehicle was stopped in Bedford after information was received it was involved in drug dealing. After an amount of suspected Class A was located both occupants under arrest and vehicle seized."

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "The patrolling officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Queens Park area of Bedford and carried out a search. As a result, an amount of what is believed to be Class A drugs was found.

"The passenger, a woman in her 30s from Sandy, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and later charged with the offences.

Drugs were found in the car PIC: @NorthBedsPolice