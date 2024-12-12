Seven arrested as police swoop in morning raid in Potton

Police recover the stolen caravan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Seven people have been arrested and property worth more than £100,000 recovered in police raids this morning.

Police targetted addresses in Potton, as well as Kempston Hardwick and Cardington, this morning (December 12).

They were acting on intel gathered by its dedicated burglary team – as officers tackling organised crime are working to identify people linked to burglaries, ram-raids, vehicle theft and the supply of drugs.

Police teams are still at the properties – but an initial search has already uncovered four stolen vehicles and a stolen caravan, bronze statues valued at over £100,000, power tools, cash and suspected cannabis plants.

Five men and two women have been arrested and are currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent James Panter of Bedfordshire Police said: “We thank local residents for their patience and support while we carried out this operation.

“We are sending out the message that we will not tolerate organised crime in Bedfordshire and will continue to carry out targeted operations to fight it.

“We rely on the public for the information they provide and I would urge people to continue to work with us by sharing what they know and enabling us to be as effective as possible at fighting crime”

Anyone with information or concerns can contact Bedfordshire Police online Report a crime | Bedfordshire Police or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.