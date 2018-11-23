Shefford bike thief who targeted Arlesey station, issued with order

The latest court hearings from Luton Magistrates court

On November 2

> Spencer Cruz aged 47 of Merlin Drive, Sandy, was fined a total of £195 for a racially aggravated incident where he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Sandy on July 22.

On November 5

> Daryl Johnson aged 23 of Robert Hunt Gardens, Sandy, was jailed for a total of four weeks and fined a total of £244.13 for several incidemnts of thefts from shops and assaulting a man in Biggleswade on June 17.

On November 6

> Owen Ayres aged 31 of Sandford Rise, Sandy, was jailed for 21 days for failing to comply with a community order issued for drug possession.

On November 8

> Raymond Braybrooks aged 49 of Old Bridge Way, Shefford, was made the subject of a community order, issued with a five year criminal behaviour order and fined a total of £847.90 for a series of thefts of pedal cycles at Arlesey station. As part of the order he must not enter any railway station in the UK save for the purposes of travelling; in which case he must either: a) Immediately purchase a valid ticket to travel and then travel on the next available service to his destination or

b) Be in possession of a valid ticket for travel and then travel on the next available service to his destination or c) If alighting a train at station he must then leave immediately or make his way directly to a connecting service where he must abide by (a) or (b).

2) Be in possession of any bicycle, bicycle part or bicycle accessory anywhere in England or Wales unless in possession of written proof of ownership.

3) Be in possession of any wire cutters, bolt cutters, hammers, pliers, spanners, SMITH keys or screwdrivers whilst in any public place within England and Wales, except in the course of lawful employment.

4) Enter any bicycle storage area or loiter near any cycle rack anywhere in England and Wales, except where legitimately storing or retrieving his own bicycle and leaving immediately