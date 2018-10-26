Shefford man fined for wall damage - the latest court hearings from Chronicle country

The latest cases heard at Luton Magistrates court

On September 19

> David Smith aged 56 of Sunderland Road, Sandy, was banned from driving for 6 months and fined £811 for failing to provide the details of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence on two occasions last year.

On September 24

> Miss Christine Smith aged 31 of South Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £275 and received six penalty points for driving without a licence and insurance on St Neots Road in Sandy on September 9.

On September 25

> Rickie Oakley aged 58 of Pinemead, Shefford, was fined a total of £335 for having a car on the road without a test certificate.

> Martin Williamson aged 39 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding in Barkers Lane, Bedford on March 17.

On September 26

> Christopher Doyle aged 69 of Lovelace Meadow, Shefford, was conditionally discharged for six months, and fined a total of £1,000 for damaging the side of a wall at a house in Luton in July.

> Gareth Davies aged 38 of Station Road, Blunham, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on January 23.

> Jamie Fletcher aged 32 of no fixed address was fined a total of £155 for stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Biggleswade on July 29.

> Sonny Minnis aged 29 of Wynnefield Walk, Sandy, was fined a total of £635 and banned from driving for seven days for driving without insurance on High Street, Sandy on January 13.

>biggleswadetoday.co.uk