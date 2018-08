A 17-year-old boy from Shefford has been charged after a robbery in Langford.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident on 30 July.

He was also charged with possession of a Class A drug in connection to another incident, and remains under investigation for a number of other violent offences.

The boy has been remanded and is due to appear in court again later this month.