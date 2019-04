A man has been charged in relation to eight burglaries in Luton.

Lee Mealy, 39, of Vicarage Close, Shillington, was charged with seven counts of burglary with intent to steal, and one count of burglary dwelling and theft, in relation to incidents in Luton between January and March.

He appeared at Luton Crown Court today (Thursday) and has been remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.