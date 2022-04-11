Six high value cars seized following drugs bust by Bedfordshire Police

Detectives in Bedfordshire have seized six high-value cars and taken a man into custody on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences.

Dozens of Bedfordshire Police officers were involved in the early morning raid today (Monday) in Letchworth, in neighbouring Hertfordshire.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, importing a controlled drug and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The seized cars

Police also seized six high value cars from the address, as well as around £50,000 in cash, designer clothing and expensive watches.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “This morning’s operation comes as the result of months of painstaking and forensic investigation work.

“I want to thank all the officers involved for their patience and diligence in progressing the investigation to this stage.”