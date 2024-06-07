Special sergeant dismissed by Bedfordshire Police for encouraging colleague to lie
Special Sergeant Peter Charles was found to have failed to challenge the former Special Constable when he discovered they had the incapacitant spray, and then “instructed or encouraged them” to secretly return it to police premises and further give a fake story if they were challenged.
S/Sgt Charles was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and challenging and reporting improper conduct.
Legally Qualified Chair Harry Ireland said: “The purpose of the misconduct hearing is threefold. Firstly, to protect the public confidence in, and the reputation of, policing.
“Secondly, to maintain the high professional standards by demonstrating to other officers that misconduct will not be tolerated.
“Thirdly, to protect the public and/or officers and staff by preventing the officers from committing similar misconduct again.”
The panel found S/Sgt Charles’ behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed from policing. He will be added to the College of Policing barred list, which bans him from returning to policing or other similar professions.